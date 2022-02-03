LaChance named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

It was a busy week for the Central Rebels girls wrestling team with a tri-match, Monday, and tournaments Friday and Saturday. In Friday’s 17-team tournament, the Rebels took second place, one point behind Sikeston.

Senior team captain Karlee LaChance pinned her St. Clair opponent and defeated her Dexter opponent by disqualification in the tri-match, Monday at home. At Friday’s De Soto Classic, she won the 120-pound individual title with a 12-7 decision against Kristen Klein of Festus, who was previously 18-1. LaChance, currently 33-6 on the season, went 3-2 in the Seckman Tournament, Saturday, concluding with a pin in the final 13 seconds of the third place match.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 29.

LaChance has wrestled all four years at Central.

“In high school wrestling, I like competing because of the bonds you make with all the girls, and what I also like about competing is wrestling is an independent sport so how you perform is on you,” LaChance said.

She also competes in cross country and track for the Rebels.

LaChance said her after-high school plans change often, and she is undecided.

“But lately, I have been thinking about going into the reserves and college to get a major in business and sports management with an undergrad in physical education,” she said.

