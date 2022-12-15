Larkin named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The North County High School girls basketball team finished second in the 25th Annual Doe Run Tournament at Herculaneum last week. On Dec. 5, the Raiders defeated Crystal City 65-27. On Dec. 7, they topped host Herculaneum, 46-31. In the championship game Dec. 9, North County lost 5144 to top seed Lutheran South.

Raiders’ senior Paris Larkin scored 24 points in the victory over Crystal City, 17 points against Herculaneum, and 13 in the championship game despite constant attention from at least two Lutheran South defenders.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 10.

“Paris is an extremely hard worker,” North County Coach Joe Arnold said. “In fact, I challenge anybody to find any player in the state of Missouri that has put in as much time as Paris has on her game basketball in the off-season. She has all the skills. She’s athletic, has strength, makes all the right decisions”

Larkin said she has been playing basketball since the sixth grade. She also competes in track and field for the Raiders.

“What I like about competing in high school basketball is the different competition you play, and competing hard with my teammates,” she said.

Arnold said Larkin would like to play basketball in college.