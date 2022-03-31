Liddell named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Central High School track team competed in the Raider Relays March 23 at North County. The team also hosted the Rebel Relays March 25.

Central junior Hakin Liddell swept the long jump and triple jump at North County. His winning long jump was 19 feet, 6.25 inches, almost a foot further than the second place finisher. He won the triple jump at 40-04.75.

At the Rebels’ home meet, Liddell finished second in both events, despite bettering his jumps at North County. His long jump was 20.00.5, and his triple jump was 41-04.75.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 26.

“He is determined to be the best athlete he can be,” Central Coach Scott Ragland said. “He has not been able to compete in track and field for two years. That motivates him even more to be a great athlete and a great teammate.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0