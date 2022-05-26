Loida named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week

The Valle Catholic High School girls track team took second place at the Class 1 State Meet May 20-21 at Jefferson City High School.

Warriors’ senior Sam Loida won three medals at the meet. She joined teammates Camryn Basler, Katie Kertz, and Madelyn Griffard to take second in the 4X800 relay with a time of 10:12.98. Loida, Kertz, Griffard and Hailey Weibrecht were fourth in the 4X400 relay with a time of 4:23.57. Loida won the 800 meters with a time of 2:19.20.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 21.

“Sam is a determined young lady,” Warriors’ track and field coach Samer Zoughaib said. “She will run every race like it is her last. In track we talk about the door. Most kids are afraid to go through it as it is beyond their comfort zone. Sam busts through the door in every one of her events.”

Loida said she has competed in track since her freshman year.

“I love the family aspect of our high school track team,” Loida said. “It is a much different dynamic than other sports. Our team was what got me through the (many) hard parts of track.”

Loida said she owes her success in track to her classmates and coaches.

“When I couldn't find the will to push harder, I thought of them, and then I could,” she said. “It is a wonderful thing to have teammates and coaches that will pick you up no matter how low you are. I will forever cherish the memories I have made with my high school track family.”

