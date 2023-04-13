The Valley Caledonia High School baseball team lost 3-2 on April 4 at Crystal City, and won 3-2 on April 6 at Bismarck.

Vikings senior Colby Maxwell went 1-for-2 with a walk in each game. In the victory at Bismarck, he pitched a seven-inning, one-hitter while striking out 14 Indians batters.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 8.

“What makes Colby a successful baseball player is the guy is always positive, confident and fundamentally sound,” Valley coach Trent Hartley said. “Colby has been an asset to this team ever since he's been a freshman. He has received multiple all-conference and all-district recognitions. Not only is he positive, confident and fundamentally good, he also is a good role model for the other boys and younger players. When other players are struggling, he's the first one there to lift them up, on and off the field.”

Maxwell said he has been playing baseball his whole life.

“I started with T-ball when I was 4 and just loved it ever since,” he said.

“I like playing high school baseball because it’s an opportunity for me to bond with my teammates and build friendships that I might have for the rest of my life,” Maxwell said. “Not only that, but more importantly, it allows me to spread God's word through interactions with each player.”

He also plays basketball for the Vikings.

Maxwell has committed to continuing his academic and baseball career at Mineral Area College.