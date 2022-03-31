 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McCaul named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

Annie McCaul

Annie McCaul

 Submitted

The Potosi High School track team competed in two meets last week. The Trojans ran in the Raider Relays March 23 at North County. They also participated in the Rebel Relays March 25 at Central.

Trojans’ senior Annie McCaul won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 48.77 seconds at North County. In the Rebel Relays, McCaul swept both hurdle events. She won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.99 seconds. She also won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 50 seconds.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 26.

McCaul is in her sixth year running track, including junior high school. She played varsity volleyball and basketball for four years and ran cross country for two years as well.

“I love the atmosphere that high school track has,” McCaul said. “I love running for my coaches and making them proud.”

McCaul has been accepted into the University of Missouri-Columbia. She said she plans to earn a master’s degree in animal science and attend the veterinary school.

