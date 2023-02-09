The West County High School boys basketball team won 67-64, Feb. 2, at Valle Catholic to secure the MAAA small school regular season title. Feb. 4, the Bulldogs won their MAAA Tournament opener, 70-42 over Valley at Caledonia.

Bulldogs’ junior Caden Merrill scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the victory over the Warriors. Against the Vikings, he scored eight points and had five rebounds.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 4.

“Caden is an undersized post player that has worked to reach his potential as a basketball player,” Bulldogs’ coach Chris LaBruyere said. “He has been a major contributor for the team to become MAAA small school conference champs.”

Merrill said he has been playing basketball since he was 5 years old.

“I like competing in high school basketball because I'm a really competitive person and love to compete with my team against rival schools,” he said.

He also plays baseball for West County.

Merrill said, after high school graduation, he plans to attend college for baseball and major in post-secondary education history and P.E.

“I would also like to coach down the road, as well,” he said.