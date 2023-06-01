Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The West County High School baseball team won its Class 3 sectional game 3-0 over Valley Park on May 23. The Bulldogs lost in the state quarterfinals, 8-4 to Portageville on May 25.

Bulldogs senior Caden Merrill pitched eight shutout innings to get the victory in the sectional game against Valley Park. He allowed six hits and only one Hawks runner reached third base. He struck out eight batters, walking zero. Merrill was also 2-4 at the plate with a run batted in. He added a double against Portageville.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 20.

“Caden's work ethic and drive have really been what has separated (him) from others,” West County baseball coach Bobby Simily said. “He has a passion for the game and has spent a lot of time over his high school career working on his skills to make him the player he is.”

Merrill said he has been playing baseball “since I could walk.”

“I like playing high school baseball because I love the competition and playing with my brothers,” he said.

Merrill also plays basketball for the Bulldogs.

He said his plan after high school is to continue his academic and baseball career at Mineral Area College, ultimately getting a degree in education.