The Central High School softball team defeated Kingston 19-0 on May 2 at Bismarck High School. The Rebels defeated Greenville 16-1 in the opening round of the Class 2, District 2 Tournament on May 6 in Marble Hill.

Central sophomore Sydney Miles went 2-4 in the two games with four walks and four runs batted in.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 6.

“Sydney is successful because she is a hard worker and dedicated to the sport,” Rebels coach Taylor Geile said. “She plays softball all summer long, and during basketball season she would even come hit after her practice. She puts in a lot of work in the off season and it shows. She has a lot of experience in softball which gives her confidence, and she really shines in the field and in the batter's box. She makes hard plays look routine and always hits the ball hard. She is really fun to coach.”

Miles said she has been playing softball for ten years.

“I love playing with my friends that I've grown up playing with,” she said. “I love representing my school and the local rivalries.”

Miles also plays basketball and volleyball for Central.

She said her favorite subjects in high school are English and world history.