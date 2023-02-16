The Potosi High School girls wrestling team competed in the Class 1, District 1 Tournament, Feb. 11, at St. Clair High School.

Potosi junior Allison Missey (105) won all three of her matches during the tournament. The first two victories were by pin and the third was a 7-0 decision in the finals.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 11.

“Allison is such a successful wrestler because of her competitive drive,” Trojans coach Michael Huddleston said. “She always wants to be the best person on the mat and strives in the room to make herself as good as possible. She often will wrestle teammates who outweigh her to give herself more of a challenge so that when she wrestles at meets and tournaments she knows that she has wrestled someone stronger than her opponents. She has matured so much in the three years that we have had her in our room, and her leadership and drive have been instrumental in the success of the Potosi Girls Wrestling Program.”

Missey said she has been wrestling for three years.

“I like how competitive it is and the camaraderie in the room,” she said. “I also enjoy the adrenaline rush it gives me.”

Missey is also a football cheerleader for the Trojans.

She said after high school she plans to go to college and become an orthodontist.

“I may also wrestle in college,” Missey said. “I have not decided for certain yet.”