Moore named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

Abby Moore

Abby Moore

The Ste. Genevieve High School girls track team finished the Class 3 State Track Meet in fourth place. The meet was May 27-28 at Jefferson City High School.

Dragons’ senior Abby Moore won four medals at the state meet. She joined teammates Sadie Greminger, Hollyn Zangaro, and Kale Clements to take second place in the 4X800 meter relay with a time of 9:45.02. Moore, Greminger, Clements, and Kayden Huck combined to take fifth in the 4X400 relay with a time of 4:13.42. Moore earned a seventh place medal in the 1600 meters at 5:21.58, and she was second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:17.82.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 28.

“Abby is successful because she is so driven,” Dragons Coach Tyne Huck said. “She decides what her goal is and then does everything in her ability to reach those goals. She doesn’t have a stop button, and it makes her an exceptional athlete and person. She keeps elevating her skills and brings everyone along with her.”

