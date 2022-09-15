Murphy named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Central High School football team defeated Potosi, 55-20 on Sept. 9 at Central.

Rebels’ junior quarterback Casen Murphy completed six of seven passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball six times for 89 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, Murphy added three tackles and three pass breakups.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 10.

“Casen is a successful football player because he is a perfectionist,” Central Coach Kory Schweiss said. “He is very brilliant and only has to be told one time how to do something. He is also a tremendous athlete with his speed, strength, and shiftiness.

“With the combination of his athletic abilities, his brains, and his uncanny ability to compete, he excels at everything that he attempts, no matter what it is.”

Murphy said he started playing competitive football in middle school.

“I love to compete in high school football because I get to compete with my best friends and there is no feeling like Friday night lights,” he said.

Murphy also plays baseball at Central.

After high school, he said he plans to play college baseball.