Murphy named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Central High School football team won the Class 3, District 1 championship by defeating Valle Catholic 30-21 Nov. 11 at Valle.

Rebels’ junior quarterback Casen Murphy passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He added 90 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground. On defense, Murphy had two interceptions.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 12.

“He's really just gaining more confidence and understanding in everything we are trying to do,” Central Coach Kory Schweiss said. “He is a leader on both sides of the ball. He's definitely the definition of a coach on the field. I would run out of words trying to describe what he means to our football team.”

The Rebels’ victory came against a Warriors’ team, which handed Central its only loss of the season, a 40-30 decision Sept. 30.

“Our win in the rematch with Valle meant a lot to me because it was a huge game for our whole team.” Murphy said. “I know how much this game meant to Coach Schweiss and our seniors, so winning felt great.”

With the victory, the Rebels advance to the Class 3 quarterfinals against Cardinal Ritter Nov. 19 in Park Hills.

“We are taking it one day at a time while looking to continually improve on anything we need to,” Murphy said.