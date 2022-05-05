Murphy named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Central High School baseball team has won 11 games in a row, including four last week. On April 25, the Rebels won 8-4 at St. Pius. They defeated De Soto 5-1 April 26. On April 28, they defeated conference rival West County, 8-0. Central capped the week with a 14-2 victory April 29 at Fredericktown.

In the four victories, Rebels’ sophomore Casen Murphy went 4 for 12 with two doubles and two home runs, six runs batted in and four runs scored. He also walked twice and stole two bases.

Against De Soto, Murphy pitched one scoreless inning in relief and earned a save while striking out three batters. Against West County, he earned the victory, pitching six shutout innings and striking out 12 batters.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 30.

Murphy said he has been playing baseball for 10 to 11 years.

“The thing I like most about competing in high school baseball is being able to play with kids that I've grown up with and make relationships that will continue to grow,” he said.

Murphy also plays football at Central. His favorite subjects are math and history.

