Nelson named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Kingston High School boys basketball team won its first ever district championship Feb. 26 at West County. The Cougars defeated Arcadia Valley, 70-45 in the class 3 district 3 tournament semifinals Feb. 22. On Feb. 26, Kingston defeated Greenville, 46-41 in the championship game.

Cougars’ senior Matt Nelson averaged 18.5 points, nine rebounds, and 5.5 blocks in the tournament. He scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the championship game.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 26.

Nelson has been playing basketball since the sixth grade.

He ran cross country for one year in high school. Otherwise, it’s been all basketball for Nelson.

“I love the competition level, and I love playing for Kingston,” he said.

After high school, Nelson said he plans to continue playing basketball at Central Methodist University in Fayette. He said he is not sure what his major will be.

