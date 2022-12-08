Norris named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Central High School girls basketball team won the Fredericktown Tournament last week. The Rebels defeated Twin Rivers 81-18 Nov. 28 in pool play of the tournament. They defeated Perryville 48-20 on Dec. 1, also in pool play. In the championship game Dec. 3, Central defeated Potosi 70-54.

Rebels’ junior Kinley Norris averaged 16 points in the three tournament games. She also averaged six rebounds and three assists per game to help Central win the tournament.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 3.

“Kinley has been determined to come back and be a great player after dealing with the adversity of one season out with her ACL,” Coach Josh Mapes said. “She has spent countless hours shooting the basketball and working to get back to playing. She is hard-working and dedicated to our program and her game.”

Norris said she has been playing basketball since first grade.

“I like being able to compete with my teammates and make friendships that last forever,” she said.

Norris also plays volleyball for the Rebels.

She said she would like to play college basketball when her high school career is over.