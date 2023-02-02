The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team defeated Potosi, 49-36, Jan. 23 at Fredericktown. The Cats also won 52-47, Jan. 26, at Central.

Blackcats’ sophomore P.J. Reutzel had ten points and 15 rebounds against the Trojans. Against the Rebels, she scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 28.

“PJ has gone out every night and focused on how she can make an impact on the game,” Blackcats coach Micah Reutzel said. “Whether that is scoring at all three levels, getting rebounds, or playing tough defense; she has been committed to doing whatever is needed to help her team succeed.”

P.J. Reutzel has been playing basketball since first grade.

She said the Cats’ team success can be attributed to “how well we have worked together and everyone committing to their role on the team.”

Reutzel said she needs to work on her ball handling and improve her 3-point shooting.

She said her plans, after high school, are to attend college, and she hopes to play sports at the next level while majoring in pre-med.