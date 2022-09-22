Pace named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The North County High School girls tennis team won three dual matches Sept. 12-14 and competed in the Kennett Tournament Sept. 17.

Raiders’ junior Lucy Pace played No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles in the three dual matches at home against Saxony Lutheran at home against Potosi, and at Potosi. She was 3-0 in singles and combined with partner Camille Skaggs to go 3-0 in doubles.

On Saturday at Kennett, Pace won the singles championship of the tournament over Raiders’ teammate Lauren Politte.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 17.

“Lucy works really hard in the off season to make herself a better player, and she never gives up when facing adversity on the court,” Raiders Coach Courtney Stufflebean said.

Pace said she has been playing tennis for about four years.

“I love playing high school tennis because every time I get on the court, I am challenged differently by each individual player and am constantly learning something new from every match.”

Tennis is the only sport Pace plays at North County.

“After high school I hope to get a scholarship and continue to play tennis, then eventually become a dental hygienist,” she said.