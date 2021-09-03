The Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week (for the week ending Aug. 28) is Alyson Skiles, Potosi High School Cross Country.

There were several Parkland athletes who medaled at the season opening Jackson Invitational Meet, Aug. 28. None performed against his or her competition as well as Potosi sophomore Alyson Skiles.

Alyson took third among sophomores with a time of 16:37.56 over the 2.35-mile course at Jackson City Park.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Aug. 28.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Skiles, who began running cross country in middle school, is in her fourth year running for the Trojans.

She says she enjoys cross country because she likes her teammates.

“They are supportive and fun, and that makes it 10 times better,” Skiles said.

Skiles also runs track for the Trojans in the spring.

In school, she says her favorite subjects are American History and English Comp.

Thirteen Parkland area high school coaches submit nominations to the Daily Journal Sports Team week. The Daily Journal Sports Team chooses female and male winners from the nominations each week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0