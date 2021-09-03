The Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week (for the week ending Aug. 28) is Jobe Smith, North County High School Football.

The 2021 high school fall sport season kicked off Aug. 27 with a number football games throughout the area. Several Parkland athletes shined on the gridiron, Friday night. None more than North County Raiders Jobe Smith.

The junior running back broke and eluded several tackles on 17 carries on his way to 288 yards and a touchdown. He also had an 85-yard punt return for a score to help the Raiders defeat conference and district rival Farmington, 35-12.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Aug. 28.

Jobe has been playing football since he was 5 years old, starting in R.J.F.L.

“I enjoy high school football because the atmosphere and energy around the game is awesome,” Jobe said.

Jobe also plays baseball and basketball for the Raiders.

In class, he said his favorite subject is English “because I enjoy to read and write.”

Thirteen Parkland area high school coaches submit nominations to the Daily Journal Sports Team week. The Daily Journal Sports Team chooses female and male winners from the nominations each week.

