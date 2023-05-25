Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Potosi High School baseball team won the Class 4, District 2 Tournament last week at Ste. Genevieve High School. The Trojans defeated the host Dragons 8-4 in the semifinals on May 15. May 16, they took on top-seed Central in the district championship game. Potosi won a slugfest, 10-8.

Trojans senior Jay Pashia was 4-for-5 in the championship game with three singles and a double. He scored two runs and drove home two.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 20.

“Jay is successful because he possesses the ability to stay focused and not let pressure bother him,” Potosi baseball coach Joe Portell said. “He plays with confidence in any game situation because of his years of experience.”

Pashia said he has been playing baseball for 15 years.

He said something he likes about playing high school baseball is the competition and excitement of the game.

“And I have a true love for the game,” Pashia said. “I love my teammates and my coaches. We truly are a family.”

He also plays golf.

After high school, Pashia said, he plans to go directly into the workforce.