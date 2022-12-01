Penuel named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team defeated the Arcadia Valley Tigers, 57-38, Nov. 22 at Arcadia Valley.

Fredericktown junior Ava Penuel scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 26.

“Ava Penuel is the most dependable athlete I've ever coached,” Coach Micah Reutzel said. “You never have to guess what kind of effort you will get from Ava. She always gives her best. She is a leader and is respected by her peers. Ava is a winner. I would take 10 Ava Penuels every season if I could.”

Penuel has been playing basketball since second grade.

“I like representing my school and all the time spent with my teammates,” she said.

Penuel also plays volleyball and soccer for the Blackcats.

She said after high school she plans to attend college and continue her athletic career.