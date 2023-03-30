The North County High School baseball team defeated Poplar Bluff 5-4 in eight innings, March 20, at North County.

Raiders’ sophomore Tyler Pipkin pitched 2.1 innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits, while striking out three batters. At the plate, Pipkin was 2-for-4 with the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth inning.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 25.

“Tyler has a commitment to excellence,” North County baseball coach Jacob Donze said. “Whether it’s in the classroom, the weight room, or the diamond he strives to be the best. I believe that this commitment is what makes him a successful ballplayer. I look forward to his continued success over the next few years.”

Pipkin said he has been playing baseball since he was 5 years old, playing community ball.

“I like playing high school baseball because it's the same game I've always loved, but I feel like I'm playing for my peers and community,” he said.

Pipkin also plays football at the North County.

He said his favorite subjects in school are “probably history and ELA.”