Politte named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The North County High School tennis team defeated Eureka Sept. 26 and St. Pius Sept. 27 in regular matches and won the MAAA Tournament on Sept. 28.

Raiders’ senior Lauren Politte won her singles match against Eureka, 8-2. Against St. Pius, she won 8-2 in singles and 8-4 in doubles. In the MAAA Tournament, she was the overall winner in singles and doubles. On Oct. 1, in the individual districts, Politte won the Class 1, District 2 singles title. In doing so, she did not lose a single game until the championship match against teammate Lucy Pace. Politte defeated Pace, 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 1.

Politte has played tennis all four years in high school.

“I like playing high school tennis because it is fun and allows me to build new relationships with my teammates,” she said.

Politte also plays basketball at North County.

“Lauren is a tremendous athlete and a complete tennis player,” Raiders Tennis Coach Courtney Stufflebean said. “That gives her an edge over most opponents because she knows how to mix shots and keep her opponents on their toes. The experience she has had at the state tournament also has helped her in high stakes matches.”

After high school, Politte said she plans to use her A+ scholarship to attend a community college and then transfer to a 4-year university to get a degree in business and marketing.