Pullen named Parkland Area Male Athlete

The Fredericktown High School boys soccer team defeated St. Paul Lutheran 7-0 on Sept. 12. On Sept. 14, the Blackcats defeated North County 6-1.

Fredericktown senior Austin Pullen scored a goal and had an assist against St. Paul. Against North County, he scored the Blackcats’ first four goals.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 17.

“Austin has a desire to get better every day,” Fredericktown Head Soccer Coach Jamie McCoy said. “This is unusual at the high school level. He goes to practice each day and tries to work hard and lead by example. He is what you would want a senior captain to be.”

Pullen has been playing soccer for 11 years, and said he likes playing high soccer because “it is fun.”

He also runs track for the Blackcats in the spring.

After high school, Pullen said he plans to get a degree in mechanical engineering.