Rehkop named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Fredericktown High School track team competed in the Old Settlement Track Meet April 1 at Ste. Genevieve High School.

Fredericktown junior Linley Rehkop set new school records while winning the 100 meter dash in 12.70 seconds and the javelin with a throw of 119-feet-3 inches. Rehkop was also third in the long jump at 15-00.25.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 2.

Rehkop said she has competed in track and field since seventh grade.

“What I like most about competing in high school track is that it is not only an individual sport, but it is also a team sport,” She said. “I also like that I get to compete not only against everyone else, but myself as well, and that I get to keep pushing myself to be a better athlete.”

Rehkop also plays volleyball for the Blackcats.

She said her favorite classes in school are weightlifting and math.

