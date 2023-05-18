The Fredericktown High School girls track team finished in fifth place out of 11 teams in the Class 3, District 1 Track Meet on May 13 at Cape Girardeau Notre Dame High School.

Blackcats senior Linley Rehkop was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.48 seconds. She finished third in the javelin with a throw of 33.5 meters. Rehkop was the district champion in the 100 meters (13.49 seconds) and the long jump (4.98 meters). In total, she scored 30 of the team’s 56 points.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 13.

“Linley is the most dedicated athlete I have ever coached,” Blackcats track coach Joe Garrity said. “She works hard every day to get better and trains year round for her events. She has a great attitude and is always trying to gain insight into how she can be better.”

Rehkop said she has been competing in track and field since seventh grade, six years.

“What I like most about competing in high school track is how it is mostly an individual sport, but you still have a team that supports you just as much as your family does,” she said.

Rehkop also played volleyball for the Blackcats this year.

She will graduate with her Fredericktown classmates May 19.

“After high school, I plan to attend Evangel University to continue my track and field career while majoring in elementary education and minoring in coaching,” Rehkop said.