Reutzel named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team won two games last week. On Nov. 18, the Blackcats won 55-22, at Woodland. On Nov. 19, Fredericktown defeated Herculaneum 61-35, at the Farmington Civic Center.

Fredericktown sophomore PJ Reutzel had 16 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, at Woodland. She scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds against Herculaneum.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 19.

“PJ is a gifted athlete and has put a lot of work into her basketball game,” the Fredericktown girls basketball coach, Micah Reutzel said. “However, what I feel sets her apart is the tenacious way in which she plays the game on both ends of the floor. She is one of the most competitive athletes I have ever been around.”

PJ Reutzel has been playing basketball since the first grade. She also plays volleyball and runs track for the Blackcats.

“I enjoy competing for my school and playing alongside my teammates,” she said.

After high school, Reutzel said she plans to go to college and hopefully plays sports at the next level.