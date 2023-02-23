The Fredericktown High School girls basketball won 56-47, Feb. 13, at Perryville. Feb. 17, the Blackcats defeated Ste. Genevieve, 62-34, at home. With the victory, they joined Farmington and Central at 5-1 in the MAAA large school division securing the team’s first conference championship since the 1996-1997 season.

Fredericktown sophomore PJ Reutzel scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against the Pirates. She scored 27 points and had ten rebounds in the conference clincher against the Dragons.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 18.

“PJ has continued to focus on doing whatever she can to help her team win,” Blackcats coach Micah Reutzel said. “Her offensive efficiency has continued to improve and she is scoring at all three levels.”

Reutzel has been playing basketball since first grade.

She said winning a share of the conference championship has been a highlight of the Cats’ season thus far.

“Everyone is committed to their role and working together as a team to accomplish our goals,” Reutzel said.

After high school, she plans to attend college, majoring in pre-med. She said she hopes to play sports at the next level.