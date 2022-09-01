Robbins named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Farmington High School softball team played five games in the Rockwood Summit Tournament Aug. 26-27, defeating Liberty North (6-3), Incarnate Word (6-0), and Oakville (4-3), while losing to Lindbergh (7-2) and Rock Bridge (5-2). The Knightettes finished fifth out of 19 teams.

Knightettes sophomore Elly Robbins was named to the all-tournament team, as she hit .500 with a triple, two home runs, five runs scored, and three runs batted in. She recorded one victory and one loss on the mound. She pitched 16 innings, striking out 10 batters with a 3.5 earned run average.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Aug. 27.

Robbins has been playing softball since she was 7 years old. It is the only sport she plays at Farmington.

“What makes her successful is her experience at playing high level softball and the fact that she always stays calm, no matter what the situation is,” Farmington Coach Bryan Wallen said.

“I love playing for my home team with my friends and playing against other girls in the area,” Robbins said.

After high school, Robbins said she plans to go to college and play softball.

“At this time I would love to be a physical therapist,” she said.