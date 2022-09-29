Robbins named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Farmington High School softball team went 5-1 last week. The Knightettes only loss was 5-4 to Hillsboro.

Knightettes sophomore Elly Robbins batted .652 in the six games. She had 15 hits, including six doubles, three triples, and two home runs. She drove in 20 runs and added five stolen bases. On the mound, Robbins was 2-1. In her loss to Hillsboro, she gave up five unearned runs.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 24.

Robbins said her goals for the Knightettes this season are to win districts and make it to the final four.

“My personal goal is to help lead my team to another district championship,” Robbins said. “I hope to accomplish these goals by working hard during practice and playing to the level we are capable of playing during games.

Robbins continues to try to improve her game during the season.

“We don’t have many off days during the season because of the number of games and tournaments we play, but on Sundays I have lessons with my pitching and hitting coaches,” she said.

Farmington Softball Coach Bryan Wallen said Robbins’ ability to stay calm, cool, and collected in pressure situations is what makes her a special athlete.

“Her demeanor on the mound and at the plate stays the same in all situations,” Wallen said.