Roth named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

Last week, the Farmington High School girls basketball team won the MAAA Tournament for the first time since 2010. The Knightettes won their quarterfinal game, 61-29, over Arcadia Valley Feb. 8. They defeated West County in the semifinals, 40-33, Feb. 10. In Saturday’s championship game, Farmington defeated North County, 41-35.

In the tournament, Farmington junior Jade Roth averaged 13.3 points per game. She also averaged 5 rebounds, 4.3 steals, and 2 blocks per game. She shot 47% from the field for the tournament.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 12.

“Jade's length, athleticism, and instincts are things that you cannot teach,” Farmington head coach Rusty Sancegraw said. “Her work ethic on defense and her ability to play inside and outside on offense are key attributes that help her have success.”

Roth said she has been playing basketball since the fourth grade. She also plays volleyball and runs track for the Knightettes.

“I would say that my success would come directly from being around teammates that work hard every day, and my coaches that constantly push us and teach us things that make us better as individual players and as a team,” Roth said.

