Roth named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Farmington High School girls basketball team won the Southside Tournament last week at Oakville. The Knightettes defeated Mehlville, 62-24 in the Nov. 29 tournament semifinals and defeated Lindbergh, 59-30 in the finals Friday.

Farmington junior Jade Roth scored 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds, had three steals, and blocked two shots against Mehlville. In the finals against Lindbergh, Roth scored 17 points, added 12 rebounds, five steals, and four blocked shots.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 4.

Roth said she has been playing basketball since the fourth grade. She also plays volleyball and runs track for the Knightettes.

She said the most enjoyable part of playing high school basketball would be the opportunity to play with her best friends.

