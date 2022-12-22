Roth named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Farmington High School girls basketball team was busy last week. The Knightettes played three games in the Lady Mustang Classic in Anderson. They lost 51-47 in overtime to Springdale (Arkansas) Dec. 12. They defeated Gentry (Arkansas) 60-59 in double overtime Dec. 13. Finally, they defeated Webb City 38-35 Dec. 14. Farmington capped the week with a 51-36 victory over St. Vincent in the 64th Annual Rotary Shootout Dec. 17 at Mineral Area College.

Senior Jade Roth averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds in the four games. She also recorded her 1,000th career point during the week.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 17.

“Jade is just very gifted athletically,” Coach Rusty Sancegraw said. “She has a lot of things that you cannot teach. Her length, her jumping ability, and great hands are just a few things that make her a good basketball player.”

Roth said she has been playing basketball since the second or third grade.

“I am always having a good time with my friends and coaches,” she said. “I like the environment of playing against rival teams.”

Roth also plays volleyball and competes in track for Farmington.

After graduation, Roth will continue her volleyball career at Lindenwood University. She said she is undecided on a major.