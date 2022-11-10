Sansegraw named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Potosi High School girls cross country team placed 11th in the Class 3 State Championships Nov. 5 at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.

Senior Celeste Sansegraw finished the race in 14th place with a time of 20:04.3.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 5.

“It was awesome,” Sansegraw said of competing in the state meet this year. “I wasn’t terribly nervous because I was confident in my ability to do well.

“Every other year of going to state I was a nervous wreck because I didn’t know if I would place, but I just had confidence to go out in the front pack unlike my past years.”

Potosi Cross Country Coach Amanda Politte said Sansegraw was more determined and focused this season than she has ever been.

“She trained hard every day, had a positive attitude, and was a great leader for our team,” Politte said. “She didn’t just run at the meets, she learned to race. She has always been an excellent runner, but this year Celeste matured and ran consistently with confidence.

“I am so proud of her for all of her accomplishments over the past six years in cross country. She has never given up even when running and life were difficult for her. She is an example to her teammates of what determination and hard work can yield. She is a reminder to her coach that resilience and grit come from the heart and Celeste has a big heart.”

Sansegraw said she is genuinely going to miss her teammates.

“The funniest and most determined group of people I’ve ever met,” she said. “I love all of you guys. I also had the privilege to have the best coach ever. She truly is my role model, and I aspire to coach and teach just like her. She’s definitely had a big impact on my life and she always will.”