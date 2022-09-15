Sansegraw named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Potosi High School cross country team took third place at the Arcadia Valley Invitational on Sept. 10.

Lady Trojans’ senior Celeste Sansegraw, competing against 91 other runners on the 5K course, took second place with a time of 20:28.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 10.

“Celeste’s hard work, never give up attitude, and competitive drive are just a few of the attributes that make her a good runner,” Trojans’ coach Amanda Politte said. “She strives every day to reach the goals she has set for herself and helps push her teammates along the way.”

Sansegraw has been running cross country for six years.

“I like meeting new people who enjoy the same things I do, and I also like winning,” she said.

Sansegraw also competes in track for the Trojans.

She said she plans to run in college.

“I want to major in education where I will become an English teacher or math teacher,” Sansegraw said. “If the job becomes available, I would also like to become a cross country/track coach.”