Schweiss named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Central High School football team lost 36-22 to top-ranked Cardinals Ritter in the Class 3 state quarterfinals Saturday in Park Hills.

Rebels’ senior linebacker Ty Schweiss had 10 tackles, including three for a loss. He had two passes defended and an interception, and he scored on a 2-point conversion.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 19.

“Ty is successful because he’s a very smart player and he anticipates well,” Central Football Coach Kory Schweiss said. “He’s one of the best open field tacklers that we’ve had.”

Schweiss said he has been playing football for six years.

He said what he likes best about playing high school football is “being able to play under the lights on Friday nights.”

Schweiss also plays baseball and golf for the Rebels.

After high school he said he plans to become an electrician.