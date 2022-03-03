Simily named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The West County High School girls basketball team won its second consecutive district championship last week. On Feb. 21, the Bulldogs defeated Arcadia Valley, 50-19 in the class 3, district 3 tournament semifinals. In the district championship, Feb. 26, West County edged Grandview, 30-29.

West County junior Alivia Simily averaged six points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals per game in the district tournament. She made the game winning shot in the district championship game against Grandview with 2.5 seconds remaining in the game.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 26.

Simily said she started playing basketball on an Upward team when she was 5 years old.

“Since then it has always been my favorite sport,” she said.

Sinking a game winner in the district championship is right in line with why Simily said she likes high school basketball.

“I love the atmosphere of big games and the adrenaline that comes with it,” Simily said. “My favorite part of the game is playing defense and making difficult passes.”

Simily also plays volleyball and competes in track and field for the Bulldogs. Her favorite subjects in school are Spanish and math.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0