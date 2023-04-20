The West County High School track team finished eighth out of 14 teams in the Grandview Invitational on April 13 in Ware, Missouri.

Bulldogs senior Alivia Simily finished first in the triple jump at 10.16 meters. She also won the long jump while setting a new school record of 5.12 meters. Simily then competed in the high jump for the first time and won the event with a jump of 1.52 meters.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 15.

“Alivia is very talented and athletic,” West County track coach Calvin Malloy said. “She has a desire to win. Honestly, Alivia will be successful at anything she sets her mind to. She's one of those people who, once she sets a goal, she won't let anything stop her.”

Simily said she has been competing in track and field since seventh grade.

“I like being able to meet new friends and spend time with my teammates,” she said. “I also like to try to improve my personal performance in each of my events.”

Simily competes in varsity basketball along with track and field at West County.

“I plan on continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy where I will play basketball and track and field while studying to become a pharmacist,” she said.