The West County High School girls basketball team won its Missouri Class 3 State Sectional game 50-16 over Bishop DuBourg, Feb. 28, at Central High School in Park Hills. The Bulldogs then won their Class 3 State Quarterfinal game, 40-21 over Portageville, March 4, at the Farmington Civic Center.

West County senior Alivia Simily had eight points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals against Bishop DuBourg. She scored nine points and had eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals against Portageville.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 4.

“Alivia is a great competitor,” Bulldogs’ Coach Bobby Simily said. “Her toughness and desire to win really sets the tone for us as a basketball team. She is counted on to defend one of the best offensive players for each opponent while also having the responsibility of being the point guard for us. She always provides us energy as a team and leads by example.”

Simily said she has been playing basketball for 14 years.

“I like to play with the girls I grew up with, and I love the competitive aspect of the game,” she said.

Simily also competes in track and field for West County.

“I plan on continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy where I will play basketball and track and field while studying to become a pharmacist,” she said.