Simily named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The West County High School volleyball team won at Crystal City on Oct. 10. The Bulldogs then defeated Bismarck at home Oct. 11. Then on Oct. 13, West County defeated North County and lost to Farmington at the MAAA Tournament.

In the four matches, Bulldogs’ senior Morgan Simily had a 98% serving percentage with four aces. She received the ball off the serve 24 times with just four errors. Simily had 184 hitting attempts with 62 kills. She also had 45 digs and one block.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 15.

“Morgan is a true competitor,” West County Volleyball Coach Kate Rawson said. “She understands the game and knows what it takes to win.

“She'll push herself even when she's exhausted. Also she has an advantage when hitting because she's able to hit with both her left and right hand.”

Simily said she has been around the sport since she was born, but she has played volleyball since elementary school.

“It's always a competition and you never know what the match up will be like,” she said of playing high school volleyball.

Simily also plays basketball and softball at West County.

She said after high school, she plans to attend Mineral Area College to get an associate’s degree and major in business.