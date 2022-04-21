Simmons named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Ste. Genevieve High School boys track team competed in the Simpson Relays April 14 at Farmington High School.

Dragons’ senior sprinter Corey Simmons won the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.54 seconds. Simmons was second in the 100 meters with a time of 11.69 seconds, 0.05 seconds away from first place.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 16.

Simmons said he has competed in track for four years. His sophomore season was canceled due to COVID.

“I like how the track coaches pay attention to their runners when they have an injury or are hurting,” Simmons said. “I also like the competition and how the meets are with local schools.”

He said he also competed in cross country, but “learned that was not for me.”

Simmons said he plans to attend Mineral Area College for his first two years then complete his degree at a four-year college.

