Skiles named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The West County High School girls basketball team clinched its fourth straight undefeated MAAA Small-School championship with a 77-49 victory Jan. 31, at Arcadia Valley. The next night, the Bulldogs won 67-17, at De Soto.

West County junior forward Bailey Skiles scored a career high 29 points at Arcadia Valley. Her effort included the first 14 points of the second half, as she scored 20 in the third quarter. In the victory at De Soto, Skiles scored 19 points. In the two games combined, she added 18 rebounds and nine steals.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 5.

Skiles said she has been playing basketball since elementary school.

“What I like the best about playing high school basketball is getting to enjoy the sport with my friends and the competition that comes with it,” Skiles said.

She also plays volleyball for the Bulldogs.

In class, Skiles said her favorite subjects are math and American government.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0