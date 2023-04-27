The West County High School softball team had a busy and successful week, last week. The Bulldogs won the MAAA Tournament championship. They opened the tourney with a 15-0 victory over Arcadia Valley on April 17. April 18, they defeated Valle Catholic, 1-0. In the championship game on April 19, they won 5-0 over Ste. Genevieve. They also defeated Clearwater, 13-3, in a non-conference game on April 21.

Bulldogs senior Reese Smith drew a pair of walks against A.V. In the semifinals against Valle, Smith was 2-3 and drove home the only run of the game. In the championship game against Ste. Genevieve, Smith went 2-3 again and hit a mammoth home run over the scoreboard. She also stabbed a line drive with runners in scoring position to help prevent the Dragons from scoring. Smith had her third 2-3 game and homered once more against Clearwater.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 22.

“She loves softball and is willing to put endless hours into improving her game,” West County softball coach C.J. Wright said.

Smith said she has been playing softball for 11 years.

“I like getting to represent my school and playing and making history with my friends and teammates,” she said.

Softball is the only sport Smith plays at West County.

“I plan to attend St. Charles Community College to continue my education and playing softball,” she said.

Then, Smith said, her plans are to transfer to a four-year university to pursue a degree in sports medicine.