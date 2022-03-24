Smith named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The West County High School softball team competed in the Sarcoxie Tournament March 19. The Bulldogs had a busy Saturday, defeating Ash Grove, 16-10 and Southwest, 17-1. They also lost to Pierce City, 8-3 and host Sarcoxie, 7-4.

In the four games, West County junior Reese Smith had six hits in nine at bats, including two home runs and two doubles. She drove home six runs in the tournament.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 19.

Smith said she has been playing softball for nine years. It is the only sport she plays at West County.

“I love getting to play with my long time teammates and representing my high school,” Smith said.

In class, Smith said her favorite classes are psychology and chemistry.

