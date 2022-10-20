Smith named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The North County High School football team won 45-14 over Potosi Oct. 13 at North County.

Raiders’ senior Jobe Smith carried the ball 18 times for 254 yards and five touchdowns. On defense he recorded six tackles and intercepted two Trojans’ passes.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 15.

Raiders Coach Brian Jones said Smith is a successful football player because of “his dedication and discipline to all phases of the game -- weight training, film study, practice, etc. -- as well as his sports IQ and understanding of the sports he plays and what his coaches are asking of him. “

Smith said he has been playing football since he was 5 years old, starting in RJFL.

“High School football, especially in Bonne Terre is something many people do not ever experience,” Smith said. “But, overall the crowd and atmosphere is awesome.”

He also plays basketball, baseball, and track at North County.

After high school, Smith said he plans to attend a four-year university to play football and go to school.