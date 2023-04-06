The Fredericktown High School baseball team defeated Doniphan, 12-2, March 27, at the Fredericktown Sports Complex. The Blackcats defeated Arcadia Valley, 6-0, March 28, also at the sports complex.

Blackcats’ sophomore Ryan Souden went five for seven at the plate in the two games with four singles and a double, and a walk. He scored one run and drove home three. In the victory over Arcadia Valley, Souden picked up the win, going six shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks, while striking out 14 Tigers’ batters.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 1.

“Ryan's work ethic and focus are second to none,” Fredericktown baseball coach Joaby Sikes said. “He spends a lot of time all year round perfecting his craft, growing, and developing as a player. But no only does he possess the skill, he also possesses the intangibles like character, discipline, work ethic, leadership and maturity. (I am) excited to see his development and growth over the next several years.”

Souden has been playing baseball for eight years.

He said the things he likes most about competing in high school baseball are his teammates and coaches.

Souden also plays basketball for the Blackcats.

He said his favorite subject in school is science.