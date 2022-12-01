Starkey named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team took third place in the 96th Annual Thanksgiving Tournament. The Blackcats opened the tournament with a 68-51 victory over Bismarck Nov. 21. They lost to West County 60-51 in the semifinals, Nov. 23. Nov. 24, they defeated the host Tigers, 58-52.

Blackcats’ senior Andrew Starkey scored 38 points in the opener against Bismarck. He added 26 in the semifinal loss to West County and finished up with 21 in the victory over Arcadia Valley.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 26.

“Where do I start?” Coach Joaby Sikes said. “Andrew's a good player for many reasons. First is his love and desire to play the game. His passion for basketball has grown largely due to a family that also shares the same passion for the game.

“That, combined with tremendous work ethic, desire to be the best, and his physical stature at 6-4, has turned Andrew into an outstanding player.”

Starkey said he likes “representing Fredericktown and competing against the best of the other schools.”

He has played football and baseball and has run cross country for the Blackcats.

Starkey said after high school he plans to attend nursing school in college and continue his basketball career.