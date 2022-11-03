Stewart named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Central High School football team defeated Fredericktown 69-15 in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament quarterfinals Oct. 28 at Central.

Rebels senior lineman Triston Stewart helped block for the rebels as they scored 56 first quarter points. He also scored on a hook and lateral from 47 yards out. On defense, he had seven solo tackles, two assists, and an interception in the victory.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 29.

“Triston is successful for a number of reasons,” Rebels Coach Kory Schweiss said. “Triston has good size, strength, and mobility. On top of that, he has a motor and is a good thinker. When you put all that together, that defines a great football player.”

Stewart has been playing football nine years, since the fourth grade. He also has played basketball every year in high school.

“What I like about competing in high school football is the fact that I get to go out on Friday nights with my brothers and have fun playing the sport we all enjoy together,” Stewart said.

After high school, Stewart said he plans to enter the workforce and become an electrician.