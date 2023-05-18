The Ste. Genevieve High School boys track team finished in sixth place out of 12 teams in the Class 3, District 1 Track Meet on May 13 at Cape Girardeau Notre Dame High School.

Dragons freshman Paul Taylor finished in third place in the javelin with a throw of 43.33 meters. He was the district champion in the discus with a throw of 40.29 meters and the shot put with a throw of 14.55 meters

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 13.

“Paul never settles for being second or third,” Ste. Genevieve boys track coach Corey Samples said. “He is determined to win. And if he isn’t winning, he’s working extremely hard and doing what it takes to win. He listens to his coaches and surrounds himself with people who want to work hard with him. It goes beyond success in athletics. He wants to do his best in the classroom and with his character. Paul embodies excellence.”

Taylor said 2022-23 is his third year competing in track and field.

“I started in seventh grade with a mixture of mid-distance running and throwing, but I’ve decided to just throw this year to let my ankle that I broke in the winter heal,” he said.

Taylor explained what he likes about high school track and field.

“The main thing I enjoy is the step-up in competition, in not only athletes from other schools, but from our own,” he said. “I enjoy being surrounded by like-minded individuals who are willing to put in the work to be the best.”

This school year, Taylor played half the basketball season due to his ankle injury. He said he hopes to play basketball and maybe football in his sophomore year at Ste. Genevieve.

Taylor said two of his favorite classes in high school are P.E. and industrial technology.

“I really enjoy working with my hands rather than my head,” he said.